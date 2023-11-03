‘Need a new boss’ – Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Bradford City host league One outfit Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Bantams are currently managerless after parting ways with Mark Hughes last month. They beat Manchester City’s U21s in their last outing and are currently placed in 16th of the League Two table.

Wycombe meanwhile are winless in their last four and currently reside in 10th place of the League One table after a fairly steady season so far.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both teams need a bit of a break from league action. Wycombe are losing form and Bradford are in a bit of a mess right now, so this should be a welcome break for both sides.

“And it should be a good game. Bradford can be very dominant when playing at home and so they’ll certainly give Wycombe a good game.

“But in the end I think Wycombe’s quality shines through here.”

Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“It’s been a bit of a dip in form for Wycombe but ultimately, I do think they’ll get the better of the Bantams.

“Bradford need a new boss really, and sooner rather than later. The move for Cowley didn’t come to fruition and with a change in caretakers, it’s hardly been a settled environment for the players to work in as they bid to improve their fortunes.

“I can see the League Two side losing here. They’ve got bigger things to solve and it could show on the pitch.”

Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: