Millwall’s manager hunt advances with four key contenders named, appointment likely next week

Millwall look set to name their Gary Rowett replacement next week with Nathan Jones, Joe Edwards, Michael Beale and Adam Barrett being considered, as per the South London Press.

Millwall’s manager hunt has been a slow one, with plenty of names linked. The Lions are taking their time to weigh up just who will be the right replacement for Rowett, who left by mutual consent last month.

It seems things could be coming to a head soon though, with a fresh update emerging from the South London Press.

They report that linked candidates Nathan Jones, Joe Edwards and Michael Beale have all advanced through the process as the Lions search for their new boss. Welshman Jones is said to be keen on the role and had a second interview on Wednesday.

Caretaker manager Barrett also remains under consideration. He’s overseen two draws and a defeat in his three Championship games in charge and will be searching for a first win against Southampton this weekend.

The patient hunt for a new boss

In Rowett and Neil Harris, Millwall’s last two permanent managers have been long-serving ones. They’re looking to ensure the next boss they bring in can have a long, sustained run in the post too, hence the meticulous recruitment process that has been going on in recent weeks.

The hope will be that a new boss can come in next week though, and it will be a welcome move. When the permanent Rowett replacement is named, whoever that may be, Millwall can set about building under their new manager. They’ll be able to instil their own tactics on the pitch and ethos off it, hopefully allowing them to build on the work Rowett did during his tenure.

With Jones, Edwards, Beale and Barrett among the final contenders being considered, it will be intriguing to see just who Millwall pick as the man to lead their next chapter.