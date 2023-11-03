‘Let’s wait and see’ – Tomasson discusses fresh Blackburn Rovers injury concern ahead of Norwich test

Blackburn Rovers head to Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers make the trip to Carrow Road to take on David Wagner’s Norwich City in the Championship, in what will be a tough outing for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Rovers were in action in midweek, taking on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup but eventually losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with their last league outing ending in defeat vs Swansea City.

And the game at Chelsea saw Rovers sustain a new injury concern with Hayden Carter coming off on the hour mark.

Speaking to the club ahead of this weekend, Tomasson said of the 23-year-old:

“I don’t know if it’s serious or not. We all know that the squad has been quite stretched. I have a young squad and not the biggest squad as well, but hopefully Hayden is alright. Let’s wait and see.

“He can’t play at the weekend because he got his fifth yellow card the other day, but hopefully he’s ready for the upcoming game against Preston, a local derby, the week after.”

Carter has featured in all 14 of Rovers’ opening Championship games this season, having played 30 times in the league last time round.

A miss for Rovers…

Carter has become a regular starter and a key player for Blackburn this season, so his absence this weekend will be a blow for his side who have a tough game on the cards.

Tomasson will of course be hoping that Carter’s injury isn’t too serious, but right now it seems like it’s a waiting game to find out the extent of his injury.

With a congested run of fixtures this month, Blackburn need everyone fit and firing, But at the same time, Tomasson won’t want to risk anyone carrying knocks.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 12pm.