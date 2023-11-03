Leeds United eyeing League Two star who could command club-record fee

Leeds United are eyeing up AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi ahead of January, the South London Press has reported.

Leeds United have always got their eye out for new stars. They’ve done well to recruit some top young players in recent years, dipping into the continent for the likes of Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and more.

Now though, it seems they’ve got their eyes on the domestic leagues ahead of the January transfer window.

The South London Press reports that the Whites have been tracking AFC Wimbledon star Al-Hamadi, who is no stranger to higher league interest. It was only recently said Sunderland were eyeing up the Iraq international and Leeds United are the latest side rumoured to be keen.

Al-Hamadi hit the ground running with the Dons after signing from Wycombe Wanderers last winter and he’s maintained an influential role this season. The 21-year-old has returned four goals and five assists in 14 League Two games so far, taking his tally for the club to 14 goals and six assists in 35 games.

It is added that any sale would see former club Wycombe receive a portion due to a sell-on clause. The Dons also want a club-record fee to let him go, exceeding the £1.2m paid by Al-Wakrah for Ayoub Assal.

One to watch…

Al-Hamadi has really cemented himself as a talent to watch since arriving at Plough Lane and Leeds United look to be the latest to take note of his abilities. It’s good to see that the Whites’ relegation to the Championship doesn’t look to be changing their approach regarding moves for young players too.

Time will tell just how Al-Hamadi’s situation pans out but as he continues to impress in the fourth-tier, it feels like a matter of time before AFC Wimbledon’s resolve is really tested.

January could bring bids and at that point, it remains to be seen whether anyone will bid enough to tempt the Dons into a sale. The demand of a club-record sale fee shows how highly the club rate him but until then, the young forward will be keen to keep impressing.