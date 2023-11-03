‘I’m surprised’ – Southampton boss makes Gary Rowett admission after ‘amazing’ Millwall job

Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted his surprise at Gary Rowett’s exit from Millwall last month.

Southampton make the journey to South London to face Millwall this weekend. The Lions are currently on the hunt for a new manager after Gary Rowett’s exit last month, with the boss leaving by mutual consent.

Since then, the Championship side have embarked on a meticulous search for a long-term successor. Plenty of names have been linked but the hunt looks to be drawing to a close while Adam Barrett leads the side on a caretaker basis.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, Southampton boss Martin has delivered his verdict on Rowett’s exit.

Speaking to the press, Martin admitted he was ‘surprised’ at the developments, praising Rowett for the ‘amazing’ job he did at The Den. As relayed by reporter George Rees-Julian on X, he said:

Martin on Millwall: "Gary did an amazing job. I'm surprised he left. They are a proven Championship team. Watching them this year is no different. Millwall away is never an easy game."#SaintsFC — George Rees-Julian (@rees_julian) November 3, 2023

The two sides face off at The Den at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.

The search for a new boss

Millwall parted ways with Rowett towards the end of the international break. Some had been calling for change after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last year, arguing that he had taken the Lions as far as he could. However, Southampton boss Martin wasn’t the only one to be caught off guard by the decision given the timing.

The club have been taking their time in the hunt for a replacement. Rowett and Neil Harris were two long-serving bosses, and it seems Millwall want the next manager to take the helm for a good stint too.

This weekend’s clash between Millwall and Southampton should be an intriguing one. The Saints are starting to look like the team many expected them to be this season, while the Lions are looking for a first win under caretaker boss Barrett.