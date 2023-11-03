‘Could be their downfall’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle fell just short against Ipswich Town last time out. The Pilgrims lost 3-2 to Town, who they were promoted to the Championship alongside last season.

It meant they were unable to build on the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the game prior. However, the clash at Portman Road did showcase some of the strengths Steven Schumacher’s side possesses.

Plymouth are in for a tricky game this weekend though with Middlesbrough coming to town. Boro will be determined to bounce back to winning ways in the league after losing to Stoke City last time out.

They did pick up a midweek win over Exeter City in the cup but they would’ve hoped it would be more comfortable. Michael Carrick’s men won 3-2, with Emmanuel Latte Lath’s penalty winning it.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Plymouth might be 19th in the table but I do think they have plenty of positives to take from this season so far. Their attacking ability has translated well to second-tier football and their two goals against Ipswich last weekend shows they can do it against some of the league’s strongest teams.

“They’ll have to be on their game against Middlesbrough though. One thing Boro showed under Carrick last season was an ability to bounce back after defeat, and they’ll be keen to do so here after losing their last league game.

“While Plymouth’s attack is dangerous, their backline needs work. It could be their downfall against a team like Middlesbrough. I’m going for a 2-1 away win.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-2

Luke Phelps

“I really want Plymouth to do well this season. But results just aren’t going their way at the moment and things could get pretty tough pretty quick for them.

“Middlesbrough had a bad performance vs Stoke last time out and this long-haul trip to Plymouth poses another threat to Carrick’s side, who’ve been much better in the past several weeks.

“This should be an entertaining game between two attacking sides, and I think they could even each other out on the day.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-2