Bristol City now targeting 49-year-old manager, report claims

Bristol City remain without a manager after parting ways with Nigel Pearson last week, and several names have so far been mentioned alongside the Ashton Gate job.

John Eustace is being closely linked and fresh reports this morning have linked Oxford United boss Liam Manning.

Soon after Pearson’s exit, it was claimed that Rowett was among the contenders to take charge, and Football Insider are now suggesting that Rowett is a leading candidate for the job.

Their report says that the 49-year-old boss is ‘being targeted’ by Bristol City following his exit from Millwall last month.

Rowett was in charge of Millwall for four years, winning 76 of his 196 games in charge; he’s previously managed Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County, and Stoke City with varying degrees of success.

The Robins currently sit in 15th place of the Championship table having lost three of their last four.

Rowett and Bristol City – a good fit?

Rowett certainly has the experience. But this feels like it would just be another Pearson-type appointment for Bristol City.

Pearson has done a good job in difficult circumstances, putting together a strong side with a lot of talented youngsters in the first-team too.

Now though, the Robins need a manager who can take those players and take the club to the next level; Rowett had plenty of time to do such a thing at Millwall, but ultimately, he couldn’t.

Whilst Rowett might be a good fit for some, it seems like Bristol City need someone else right now; maybe a Manning or a Eustace type boss.