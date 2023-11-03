Blackburn Rovers injury latest: Top scorer doubtful for Norwich, striker setback, 23-year-old out for three weeks

Blackburn Rovers’ injury problems have worsened with Jon Dahl Tomasson providing the latest ahead of the clash with Norwich City this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers are going through a tough time with injuries at the moment. The likes of Ryan Hedges, Aynsley Pears, Sam Barnes, Dom Hyam and Sam Gallagher have all been unavailable of late and things aren’t getting any easier.

Rovers head to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Sunday afternoon with the squad looking pretty depleted.

It seems top scorer Sammie Szmodics could be missing after Tomasson revealed he is ‘doubtful’ after missing the midweek cup clash with Chelsea. Concerns emerged over an injury to Hayden Carter too, and Tomasson has confirmed the centre-back is facing as much as three weeks out, although he would have been banned for this fixture anyway.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, the Blackburn Rovers boss said:

“Hayden Carter is banned but he also got injured in the game against Chelsea. He will be out for two to three weeks.”

The Dane also offered an update on earlier mentioned striker Gallagher, who has been on the road to recovery. Now though, a calf injury has pushed back his return date. The Blackburn Rovers manager said:

“Sam Gallagher has been injured a lot and he’s had a setback in his rehab which is very disappointing.

“He’s the only senior striker we have in the squad and he’s been working so hard to get fit again. The staff have been working really hard and it’s unlucky that he got a setback.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Ravaged by injuries

The Blackburn Rovers squad is being seriously stretched. Szmodics has been the go-to talisman this season and has arguably been their standout player so far, so his absence will no doubt be felt.

Carter joining Hyam on the sidelines means Tomasson is now without his first-choice centre-back partnership too. As a result, James Hill will likely start in centre-back alongside Scott Wharton, with the Bournemouth loanee moving inside from the right-back position he has impressed in. That means Callum Brittain should return to his more defensive role after eye-catching displays on the wing.

Up top, Harry Leonard is an option after starting in the week. Niall Ennis has been involved more recently following his return to fitness but given how he has struggled with injuries since his arrival, Tomasson could lean on the side of caution there and leave him on the bench. Semir Telalovic’s development is being managed carefully too, so a start could come a bit soon for him.

Injuries aren’t helping Blackburn Rovers in their bid to rise up the Championship table but with Norwich City on a slide, Tomasson will be hopeful of a return to winning ways regardless.