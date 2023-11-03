Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town: 5 players who could dictate the game as Rooney and McKenna clash

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town takes place in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town sees Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and former Red Devils coach Kieran McKenna face off in the dugout for the first time. The two sides come into the game in contrasting form, setting up an intriguing tie.

The Blues are yet to claim a win or even point in Rooney’s three games in charge, losing 3-1 to Southampton last time out. As a result, they’ve dropped to 14th in the table.

Ipswich Town fell to defeat in the EFL Cup in the week, losing to Fulham, However, Town fielded a completely rotated side and will likely be back to full strength tomorrow afternoon.

Ahead of the game, we look at five players who could dictate Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town…

Vaclav Hladky

It wasn’t the easiest return to the side for Christian Walton in the week so expect Hladky to return to the starting XI here. The Czech ‘keeper has been fantastic since coming in for the injured Walton and his absence proved telling against Fulham.

He’s been vital in preventing goals and will be key to their success again here.

Cody Drameh

Birmingham City right-back Drameh will be in for a tough test here. Ipswich Town are fantastic in attacking the wings and as the right-sided player, he’ll likely be dealing with Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis.

The Leeds United loanee will have to be on his game defensively while making the most of attacking opportunities. Keeping Ipswich’s left quiet will be vital for if the Blues are to get something.

George Hirst

While striker Hirst’s Championship goal record isn’t the most remarkable, the role he plays at the top of the pitch for Ipswich Town is important. He helps create for the likes of Broadhead and Chaplin, linking up the play well.

He’ll be hoping to add to his tally of three goals and three assists here.

Jay Stansfield

With four Championship goals, Stansfield is Birmingham City’s top scorer and the time has come for him to start either alongside or ahead of Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The 20-year-old is a natural finisher in front of goal and if the Blues can create chances for him, you’d fancy him to take them.

Leif Davis

As mentioned when discussing Drameh, Davis is one of Ipswich Town’s most dangerous players. The creative threat he offers from the left-hand side is second-to-none, managing eight league assists so far this season.

Keeping his output limited will be key for Birmingham City, but not many have been able to do so.

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town kicks off at St. Andrew’s at 15:00 tomorrow.