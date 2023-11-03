‘A concerning position’ – Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday.

Norwich City come into this weekend’s game in dire need of a return to winning ways. The Canaries are without a Championship win in five matches, losing four of those.

Pressure has been growing on manager David Wagner as a result, though the general consensus is that the struggles on the pitch are born from issues at the top. Norwich sit 17th coming into this weekend’s fixtures, six points off the play-offs.

As for Blackburn Rovers, the momentum built up by their three-game winning streak has waned a little with back-to-back losses but they put in a valiant display against Chelsea in the week despite losing 2-0.

Jon Dahl Tomasson rotated the ranks at Stamford Bridge but should be back at full strength as they look to move up from 12th in the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Norwich are in a concerning position at the moment but they have a good chance to get back on track here. Blackburn can be an unpredictable side and if they’re off their game, they could be there for the taking.

“However, Blackburn’s fortunes on the road are improving. They’ve won their last two Championship away games and a gutsy display against Chelsea shows they shouldn’t be afraid to take the game to the hosts, especially given Norwich’s form.

“Rovers are a fairly inconsistent team in terms of results, but I think they’ll get the three points here, making for another tough weekend for the Canaries.”

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-2

Luke Phelps

“Norwich’s decline has been quite surprising. They looked really good early on but they’re struggling now, and I think they’ll do really well to make the top six this season.

“Blackburn are somewhat in the same boat. They’re inconsistent but they’re in a good vein of form right now; whether there’ll be some fatigue from the Chelsea game is my concern here.

“I reckon this one ends as a draw.”

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-2