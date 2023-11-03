‘A big shock can’t be ruled out’ – Barnsley vs Horsham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Barnsley vs Horsham prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Friday night.

Barnsley come into their FA Cup clash with Horsham off the back of a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town. The Tykes are unbeaten in five in League One, leaving them 5th in the table.

The club progressed to the third round of the FA Cup last year, eventually being knocked out by fellow third-tier side Derby County.

As for Horsham, they fell to Herne Bay in the first qualifying round, so this year’s historic run makes for quite the improvement. They beat Marc White’s Dorking Wanderers’s 2-0 last month to book a memorable trip to Oakwell.

Dominic di Paola’s side currently sit 7th in the Isthmian League Premier Division with 19 points from 10 games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This isn’t the first remarkable FA Cup run Horsham have embarked on and they’ll be determined to equal their best performance in the competition with a huge win over Barnsley here. There’s no doubt that the odds are stacked against them, but you can’t write them off.

“The Hornets have four wins from six league games on the road this season so they travel well. Barnsley’s home record is fairly patchy too, so a big shock can’t be ruled out.

“Everyone loves an underdog and the FA Cup always throws up a David v Goliath story, but Barnsley should have far too much for Horsham. I’m going for a home win.”

Barnsley vs Horsham prediction: 3-1

Luke Phelps

“Really tough game for Horsham this one. But it’ll be difficult for Barnsley as well, with the Tykes bound to make a lot of changes to the XI.

“A lot of youngsters could get a run out and it’ll be their chance to impress. Though there’ll certainly be pressure on them to deliver a win.

“I’ll say Barnsley in in this one.”

Barnsley vs Horsham prediction: 2-0