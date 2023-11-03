35-cap international remains in talks with Rangers over future as Watford circle

Watford are showing faith in Valerien Ismael in their bid to push back towards the top-end of the Championship table. They’ve gone four unbeaten with two wins and two draws and while they’re still in 16th, the hope will be that the Hornets can look upwards in the coming months.

Winter recruitment could be key to boosting their chances of success this season and it seems eyes are already on some targets.

Football Scotland cites reports from Italy stating that Watford are alongside Roma in eyeing Rangers left-back Barisic, adding an update on proceedings. They report that the 30-year-old remains in talks with the Scottish giants over his future as his deal runs out at the end of the campaign.

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement is keen to keep Barisic, but Watford are interested in talking to the player’s representatives with the possibility of striking a deal.

A notable target

While it remains to be seen if Watford’s reported interest in Barisic develops into anything serious, it would mark an impressive bit of business for the Championship club. Barisic is a 35-time Croatian international and has played 215 times for Rangers since joining in 2018.

He offers a threat going forward from left-back with his impressive left foot helping him nothing nine goals and 52 assists across all competitions for the Scottish club.

With his deal up next summer, Barisic could be a shrewd signing for Watford. As said in the report though, manager Clement is keen to retain his services at Ibrox, so the Hornets might just have to wait and see how his situation pans out before pushing on in their reported pursuit.