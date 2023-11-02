‘What a game’ – Leicester City vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Leicester City host Leeds United in the Championship on Friday night, in what should be an enthralling clash in the second tier.

The Foxes remain at the top of the Championship table and can take their points tally to 40 with a point on Friday, having won 13 of those opening 14 league fixtures this season.

Leeds meanwhile are in 3rd, but already 14 points behind Leicester. Daniel Farke’s side have won four of their last five, with the last being a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a game this is. I think this will definitely be Leicester’s toughest test of the season so far, and Leeds’ too, so I’m expecting an unusually cagey performance from both sides.

“Both have the capability to win. But Leicester are by far and away the best team in the Championship this season, if not the best team that the second tier has ever seen, so I just can’t bet against them right now.

“It won’t be easy, but I think the Foxes win this one.”

Leicester City vs Leeds United prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“This is a really intriguing game. Both are good enough to win and both are good enough to win promotion from the Championship this season.

“That said, I do feel Leicester City are just operating on another level at the moment. 13 wins from 14 games goes to show just how well Maresca has got his team working and with only eight goals conceded, I wouldn’t be all that surprised if they kept a clean sheet too.

“Leeds have the attacking talent to cause problems so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they net. Even if they do though, I’m not sure they’ll have enough to stop Leicester.”

Leicester City vs Leeds United prediction: 2-0