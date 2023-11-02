‘They’re getting stronger’ – Swansea City vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Swansea City host Sunderland in the Championship this weekend, with the Swans looking to build on an impressive 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Michael Duff’s side avoided a third-straight defeat and currently sit in 13th place of the Championship table compared to Sunderland in 8th.

The Black Cats ended a run of three-straight defeats with an impressive 3-1 win over Norwich City last time out, with Tony Mowbray’s side just a point outside the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Two fairly in form teams here, albeit two teams who have had inconsistent patches this season.

“I like the look of Sunderland this season and I think when they have a few players back and fit, they could really cement their place in the top six.

“I’m not sure Swansea have that top six quality this season, but they remain a very strong side with a good coach in charge in Duff.

“I think a draw here would be a fair result.”

Swansea City vs Sunderland prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting one. Both come into this one off the back of wins but both had gone through minor blips prior, so it’s a pretty tough game to call.

“Sunderland had a good record on the road before those consecutive defeats and Swansea haven’t necessarily been the best at home, so there’s a solid chance for the Black Cats to claim all three points here.

“However, Swansea are getting better under Duff, seemingly learning from each game. They’re getting stronger, so I think they’ll get a point from this. I’ll say 1-1.”

Swansea City vs Sunderland prediction: 1-1