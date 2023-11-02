‘The more convincing side right now’ – West Brom vs Hull City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

West Brom welcome Hull City to The Hawthorns on Saturday, with the Baggies looking to secure a third-straight win in the Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table after a 2-0 win over Coventry City last time out, whilst Hull City find themselves in 7th.

The Tigers are also looking for a third-straight win in the league, having won 1-0 against Preston North End last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Two very good and in form sides here, so this should be an entertaining game to watch.

“West Brom are very good at home but Hull are one of the best teams away from home, so I think that makes this game slightly more interesting too.

“I think either side has the capability to win and whilst I think West Brom are the more convincing side right now, I think Hull have enough quality to take a point from this one.”

West Brom vs Hull City prediction: 2-2

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting game. Both sides have designs of fighting it out for the play-offs and both come into the tie with some good momentum behind them.

“Corberan continues to work wonders in a tough situation at The Hawthorns and their form is up there with the best in the league. Hull City have recovered well from a tricky patch to win back-to-back games though and are often successful on the road.

“If I had to pick a winner I think I’d lean towards Rosenior’s Hull. However, I can see this one ending level. I’ll say 1-1.”

West Brom vs Hull City prediction: 1-1