Sunderland summer signing makes significant step forward in bid for long-awaited debut

Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda will travel with the squad for this weekend’s game against Swansea City, Tony Mowbray has said.

Sunderland added a crop of new young talents to their ranks over the summer and striker Mayenda was among them. As seems to be the case with many of the Black Cats’ attackers though, the teenager hasn’t had the best of luck with injuries.

He’s been working his way back to full tilt and has had an extended wait for his debut as a result. However, it seems the 18-year-old will make a step forward in his journey to a debut this weekend.

Speaking to the media prior to the game, manager Mowbray confirmed Mayenda will travel with the squad to South Wales ahead of this weekend’s game against Swansea City. Reporter Phil Smith relayed the news on X as Mowbray looks to get the promising striker integrated with the rest of the first-team group after a spell on the sidelines.

A debut moves closer

While Mayenda won’t be starting, it will be interesting to see if he’s actually in the matchday squad at all or just part of the travelling party. Given that he’s been out with a hamstring injury, Sunderland will be taking every necessary precaution to avoid the risk of re-injury, and a player of his youth will have to be carefully managed regardless.

At only 18, Mayenda has already tasted senior action. The Spaniard made a senior breakthrough during his time at former club FC Sochaux but the step up to Championship football provides a brand new challenge.

If there’s a place to make that rise though, it’s Sunderland. The Black Cats have proven themselves as a club well-versed in developing young players and under Mowbray’s watchful eye, Mayenda will be keen to become a first-team regular in the years to come.