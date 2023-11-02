‘Pleasantly surprised’ – Stoke City vs Cardiff City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Stoke City welcome Cardiff City to the b365 Stadium this weekend, with the Potters looking to secure a fourth-straight win in the Championship.

Alex Neil’s side have won all three of their games since the international break, securing an impressive 2-0 win away at Middlesbrough last time out.

Cardiff meanwhile sit in 6th after back-to-back wins in the league, with their last outing being a 2-0 win over Severnside rivals Bristol City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised with Cardiff this season. But whether they can last the pace is the main question here, with some really big teams following closely.

“Stoke meanwhile have definitely turned a corner and the same question can be asked of them. There’ll be more pressure on them this weekend given the fact they’re at home, so it could make for a difficult game here.

“I think a draw would be a good result for both teams in this one.”

Stoke City vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Stoke’s recent turnaround has come at just the right time. Pressure was growing stronger and stronger on Neil’s shoulders but this recent run has shown they are up to the task.

“Cardiff won’t be an easy game, but they can take solace in the fact that the Bluebirds aren’t the best away from home. And, with the Potters winning their last two at home against some stern opposition, they might just claim another impressive win.

“You wouldn’t be all that surprised if Cardiff do take something from this, but I think I’m backing Stoke to make it four in a row.”

Stoke City vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1