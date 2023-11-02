Leeds United set £30m price tag as Everton’s desire to sign 26-year-old grows

Leeds United will ask for around £30m for Jack Harrison as Everton’s desire to strike a permanent deal grows, as per TEAMtalk.

Leeds United saw a whole host of first-team players leave over the summer, with winger Harrison among them. He made a temporary move back to the Premier League with Everton and has made a decent impression since returning from a hip injury.

Harrison’s return of a goal and two assists in his last three games has helped the Toffees’ upward turn. Now, it has been reported that his form has led Everton’s desire to keep him increase.

TEAMtalk states that the Premier League side have an increasing desire to keep the Leeds United loanee when his temporary stint comes to an end. However, there could be some obstacles to a permanent deal.

It is said that Leeds would consider a sale at around £30m, even though Harrison has no desire to play Championship football if they fail to win promotion. Not only that, but the change in ownership at Goodison Park could bring around a heap of changes, potentially changing the picture by the time the end of the season rolls around.

Time will tell

It feels like this is a situation where all parties involved will just have to wait and see how the campaign pans out. Everton are a club preparing for some big changes over the course of the season and Leeds United have a promotion bid to focus on.

Until the time comes to address the futures of Harrison and all the other Whites players loaned out, those involved may just have to stay patient. Come next summer, hopefully there will be some answers and clarity on the plans depending on how the year pans out.

For now, Harrison will remain fully focused on maintaining his place in Sean Dyche’s Everton side as they bid to put some serious distance between themselves and the drop.