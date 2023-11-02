‘I’ve not been pleased’ – Sheffield Wednesday star makes honest personal assessment amid tough start

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers has admitted he’s been ‘disappointed’ with his start to the season amid the club’s poor form.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough 2023/24 campaign to date, with few shining lights emerging on the pitch. It’s been tough to pick out positives thus far, but the hope will be that that changes after the win over Rotherham United last time out.

Midfielder Byers made his eighth Championship start of the season in the win and he’ll be keen to retain his place in Danny Rohl’s side when the Owls travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City this weekend.

Now, ahead of the trip down south, Byers has delivered an honest assessment of his own start to the season.

Speaking to the media, the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has said he feels he has ‘turned a corner’ after an ‘up and down’ start to the season.

GB💬 "I've been disappointed with my start, I have been up and down so I've not been pleased but, I feel I have turned a corner now and was really pleased with my performance on Sunday. I'm back enjoying myself on the pitch and I want to keep my consistency up.."#swfc pic.twitter.com/GiL1tTfDLh — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 2, 2023

Kicking on under Rohl

After that much-needed first win, the hope will be that Sheffield Wednesday can really kick on now. There were promising signs in the first two games under Rohl, even in defeat, so the aim will be to put a run together to push towards safety.

Byers was a crucial player for the Owls in their push to return to the Championship and given his second-tier pedigree, he could have an important part to play in their efforts to stay in the league.

Since signing from Swansea City in the summer of 2021, Byers has played 67 times for Sheffield Wednesday. In the process, he’s chipped in with 13 goals and six assists across all competitions.

The Owls currently sit rooted to the bottom of the Championship table in 24th. They’re eight points away from safety but could rise to 22nd with a win at the weekend.