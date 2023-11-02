‘In dire need’ – Preston North End vs Coventry City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Preston North End welcome an out of sorts Coventry City side to Deepdale this weekend, with Ryan Lowe’s side looking to move back into the Championship top six with a win.

The Lilywhites are now winless in seven after their positive start to the season came to an end, with their last outing being a 1-0 defeat away at Hull City.

Coventry meanwhile are down in 20th and have lost their last three. Mark Robins’ Sky Blues lost 2-0 against neighbours West Brom in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both teams are in dire need of a win here. Coventry especially with the Sky Blues are mile off the side they were last season, but a win at Deepdale is never easy to come by.

“This could be a bit of a dog fight with Preston no doubt desperate to avoid defeat, and also desperate for a win to get themselves back in the top six.

“To be honest though, I can’t see either side having the quality to get a win this weekend, so I’ll say draw.”

Preston North End vs Coventry City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“It’s tough to see just how this one goes. After their bright start, many thought Preston might start to drop off a bit, but it has been a bit of a steeper fall than anticipated. Meanwhile, Coventry just can’t get going.

“The Sky Blues recruited well in the summer but it’s just not coming together at the moment. They’ve struggled on the road and given that Deepdale isn’t the easiest place to go, I reckon the visitors’ struggles continue.

“A win here for either side would be big, and I think Preston might just get one. It could be close and probably won’t be pretty, but I’m going for a 1-0 home win.”

Preston North End vs Coventry City prediction: 1-0