‘I totally get it’ – Lee Hoos speaks out on QPR fan criticism after recent appointment

QPR have had a shake up in the past few days, with a new manager and a new chairman in place.

QPR have had a busy week. After their loss vs Leicester City last week, the club sacked Gareth Ainsworth and quickly replaced him with Marti Cifuentes, with Amit Bhatia then stepping down as chairman.

Bhatia will be replaced by CEO Lee Hoos will also continue his role as CEO, as well acting as chairman for the time being.

The move has been met with mixed reviews from QPR who are happy to see change being made in the boardroom, but mostly unhappy to see Hoos land the position of chairman.

And speaking out on the upset, Hoos said (as quoted by FLW):

“I 100 per cent understand [QPR supporter frustrations]. But I wonder if the QPR supporters understand how frustrating it is for me and the board, because we share those frustrations.

“Sometimes I think maybe people, because you’re looking to vent you don’t realise actually I’m venting to the people who are just as frustrated as I am.

“And I think people have every right to vent. I totally get it.”

The R’s currently sit in 23rd place of the Championship table and are six points adrift after a run of six-straight defeats.

Hoos the right man for the job?

Hoos has come under criticism over the past few years. And given the mess that QPR are in right now, and the poor management of the club, it may be right that Hoos comes under criticism.

So for QPR who’ve had to watch this mess unfold, then seeing Hoos installed as chairman immediately after Bhatia steps down may be frustrating.

Hoos though has a chance to try and fix the issues and Cifuentes has the chance to correct matters on the pitch, with QPR looking like they need a miracle to avoid the drop this season.

QPR go up against 22nd place Rotherham United this weekend.