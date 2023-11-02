‘He felt something’ – Leicester City winger suffers injury setback after return to training

Leicester City winger Yunus Akgun will remain sidelined after a setback with his muscular problem, manager Enzo Maresca has said.

Leicester City added Akgun to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in on loan from Galatasaray. He’s not been a regular starter for Maresca but hasn’t been available at all for the last two games after picking up a muscle problem against Swansea City.

The Turkey international has missed wins over Sunderland and QPR as a result, and a fresh update on his situation has now emerged ahead of the Friday night Championship clash with Leeds United.

Speaking to the media prior to the game, Leicester City boss Maresca revealed Akgun ‘felt something again’ after returning to training. As a result, he will remain out. He said:

“[Akgun] trained but unfortunately he felt something again in the session so he’s out. It’s a muscular problem.”

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will also remain sidelined and will not be fit to return before the international break. In more positive news, academy graduate Kasey McAteer could feature against Leeds, while summer signing Tom Cannon will be assessed ahead of a potential debut.

Keeping the run going

Regardless of the injury problems, Leicester City will be looking to keep their remarkable run going soon Friday night. The Foxes sit at the summit of the Championship table with 13 wins to their name after 14 outings and look like they’re going to take some stopping in the race for the title.

The depth of Maresca’s squad will be key to maintaining their form across the entire campaign. There are talented players who can take Akgun’s place in the side but as a promising player himself, the hope will be that he’s fit again and ready to return to selection again sooner rather than later.

Until then though, you’d fancy Stephy Mavididi and Issahaku Fatawu to continue on the wings. Kasey McAteer, Wanya Marcal and Marc Albrighton will be the backup options, providing McAteer is deemed fit to be involved again of course.