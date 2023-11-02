‘Fallen so far’ – Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Birmingham City return to St Andrew’s this weekend, where they host 2nd place Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney is still searching for his first win as Blues boss having tasted defeat three times in his opening three games, with his side now sitting in 14th place of the Championship table.

Ipswich meanwhile have already taken 34 points from their opening 13 games of the season. The Tractors Boys are flying under Kieran McKenna, but go into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat vs Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Times are tough for Birmingham City. They’ve fallen so far since Rooney came in and I think it’s going to be difficult to keep the fans on board for much longer, especially if this weekend ends in another defeat.

“And it doesn’t get much more difficult than Ipswich Town. They’re really firing on all cylinders but if there’s a hope for Blues, it’s that Ipswich played in midweek.

“The momentum is definitely with Town, but having had another week to work with the players, I think Blues could nick a point here.”

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

James Ray

“Ipswich Town might have played a Premier League side in the week but they took the chance to rest their starting XI. It’s clear to see that the Championship is very much McKenna’s priority, so expect them to be back at full tilt this weekend.

“Birmingham City are really struggling for momentum at the start of Rooney’s tenure and given just how strong Town have been, I’m not sure their fortunes change here.

“I’m going for a 2-1 away win.”

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-2