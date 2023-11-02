Cheltenham Town set to sign midfielder who left League One rivals in the summer

Cheltenham Town are set to sign midfielder Harry Pett on a free transfer, as per a report from Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town have been making strides forward since the appointment of Darrell Clarke. He came in as Wade Elliott’s replacement and has helped the Robins take seven points from five League One games.

There remains work to do in the bid for survival but it will be hoped they can keep pushing forward. Cheltenham remain 23rd in the League One table and are six points away from safety as it stands.

Now, in Clarke’s efforts to lift the club up the table, it seems he’s set to dip into the free agents market.

As per a report from Gloucestershire Live, Cheltenham Town are set to make a move for midfielder Pett. The 31-year-old has been out of the game since leaving Clarke’s former club Port Vale at the end of last season and is set to return with the Robins in a reunion with his former manager.

An experienced addition

Should the move for Pett go through as hoped, the midfielder will bring a vast amount of EFL experience to Clarkes options in the middle of the park. He’s spent much of his career in League Two having made 263 appearances in the division but has 32 League One appearances to his name as well.

Pett mainly plays as a central midfielder but can operate deeper if needs be. He has played out wide at times as well but the vast majority of his time at former club Port Vale was spent as a central midfielder.

As a player more than familiar with Clarke and his demands, it will be hoped Pett can settle in and get up to speed quickly to aid Cheltenham Town in their fight to stay in the third-tier.