Bristol Rovers hold initial talks with managerial candidate who would jump at the chance to replace Joey Barton

Bristol Rovers have held initial talks with Ian Holloway, who would ‘jump at the chance’ to return to the Gas, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

Bristol Rovers are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Joey Barton last month. Plenty of names have been linked since then, and among them is former manager Holloway.

After three spells with the Gas as a player, Holloway started his career in the dugout at the Memorial Stadium. He’s since gone on to become an EFL mainstay, leading the likes of QPR, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and more.

He hasn’t been in the game since leaving Grimsby Town in December 2020 but links with Bristol Rovers could indicate a return may be on the cards. Now, after the initial rumours, a fresh insight has emerged.

Reporter Witcoop has said on X that Holloway would ‘jump at the chance’ to return to the League One club. Initial talks have taken place between Rovers and the 60-year-old too, though the Gas are speaking to numerous contenders in their search for Barton’s replacement.

On the radar

Bristol Rovers look to be casting a wide net in their search for a permanent boss. After consolidating their place in League One last season, the hope will be that the new manager can help take the club to the next level.

For that reason, the Gas need to get this next appointment right, so it’s only wise to consider plenty of options and remain patient in the hunt for Barton’s replacement.

As a manager more than familiar with the club, Holloway would certainly be a sentimental choice. It’s vital that sentiment doesn’t cloud their judgement though and if he is viewed as a genuine contender further down the line, that the move to bring him back is for the right footballing reasons.