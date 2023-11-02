Bristol City manager latest: Ex-PL boss emerges as shock new candidate

Former Derby County, Chelsea, and Everton boss Frank Lampard is one of the leading contenders to take charge of Bristol City, reports journalist Ross Arnott.

Bristol City are without a manager after sacking Nigel Pearson last week.

The Robins have since been linked with a number of candidates including Nathan Jones, Gary Rowett, and John Eustace, though reports have suggested that axed Birmingham City boss Eustace was the front-runner.

Now though, ITV journalist Arnott has revealed on X that former England and Chelsea midfielder, and former Derby County, Chelsea, and most recently Everton boss Lampard is a new, leading candidate for the Ashton Gate vacancy.

Arnott posted:

“England and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard now one of the top favourites to get the @BristolCity job. Took Derby to the play-offs in the division. Would be an exciting appointment by Lansdown and there seems to be a buzz from fans on socials.”

As a manager, Lampard enjoyed the most success with Derby County whom he guided to the 2018/19 Championship play-off final, losing to Aston Villa in the final.

The 45-year-old enjoyed less success with Chelsea and Everton, with a 52.4% win rate at Chelsea and a 27.3% win rate at Everton.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Lampard to Bristol City – a good move?

For Lampard, it would be a positive route back into management, with a good set of players who potentially have the capability of securing a top six finish as soon as this season.

But for Bristol City, it certainly seems like a gamble.

Lampard did well at Derby County but he had a good backroom team behind him, so that’s certainly something that the Robins would have to give the former England man.

And his more recent showings at Chelsea and in particular at Everton weren’t all that impressive, so whether or not Lampard really is a manager with potential remains to be seen.