‘A real standout’ – Reporter picks out one Blackburn Rovers man for high praise after impressive Chelsea display

Blackburn Rovers defender James Hill was ‘a real standout’ in the impressive performance against Chelsea, reporter Rich Sharpe has said.

Blackburn Rovers might have fallen to defeat against Chelsea, but their display away at Stamford Bridge left many proud. Goals from Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling secured the win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, sending Rovers’ EFL Cup run.

Chelsea will now face Newcastle United at home in the next round.

It was a good night for many of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s players despite the loss. He took the chance to rotate and gave chances to impress to many of the players who have been involved in the cup run to date.

One man who caught the eye again was defender James Hill, who is proving a real hit at Blackburn Rovers. The centre-back partnership of Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter has been hard to dislodge and while finding action at right-back in the league, Hill played in his natural role at Stamford Bridge last night.

The Bournemouth loanee’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed either. In his assessment of the game, reporter Sharpe labelled the 21-year-old as ‘a real standout’.

Was never in doubt that Rovers would approach it the way they did, and they battled until the very end. Great night back in the spotlight and another learning experience for this group. James Hill a real standout. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) November 1, 2023

‘Back in the spotlight’

While it was ultimately a game they lost, Blackburn Rovers should feel the benefits of that tie against Chelsea. While the Premier League side aren’t quite what they once were, it provided a big stage for some of Tomasson’s players to really catch the eye and provided a great test for the Dane’s way of playing.

After the midweek performance, attention will swiftly turn back to Championship matters..

Blackburn Rovers have a bit of a break before a trip to Norwich City on Monday, and they’ll be keen to get back on track after the 1-0 loss to Swansea City last weekend. Rovers had won three league games in a row prior to the loss but now sit 12th in the table.