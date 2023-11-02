‘A narrow win’ – Huddersfield Town vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town welcome Watford to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, where Darren Moore will look for just his second win as Terriers boss.

In seven games at the helm, Moore has only overseen one win, with Huddersfield having taken six points from those games, but having lost their last two in the Championship.

Watford meanwhile have turned a corner in recent weeks. Valerien Ismael’s side are unbeaten in four after a 2-2 draw vs Millwall last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s been a tough start for Moore at Huddersfield. He’s keeping them above the drop zone, but wins are hard to come by and beating Watford this weekend will be an uphill task.

“Watford are finding their footing and they’ll take a lot of confidence into this one, so I think the momentum is definitely with Watford ahead of this one.

“I’ll back them to claim a narrow win.”

Huddersfield Town vs Watford prediction: 0-1

James Ray

“This is an interesting one. Huddersfield Town haven’t quite found the success they would have hoped for after bringing in Moore but at home, we’ve seen how the Terriers are capable of pulling a big result out of the bag.

“Watford are on an upward turn though. A run of four games unbeaten has improved their prospects for the season and given Huddersfield’s recent form, they will definitely have another win in their sights.

“I think they’ll get that too. Huddersfield can be dangerous but I think Watford will have the edge going forward, so I’ll go for a 2-1 away win.”

Huddersfield Town vs Watford prediction: 1-2