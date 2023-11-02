‘A little bit serious’ – Concerning update emerges regarding injuries to Plymouth Argyle duo

Plymouth Argyle could be without Mustapha Bundu for ‘a couple of weeks’ but Ryan Hardie may be out for longer, with his looking ‘a little bit serious’, Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle saw strikers Bundu and Hardie both pick up injuries in the 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town last weekend.

Hardie started but was forced off early on, with Bundu taking his place. The summer signing lasted the full 90 but it emerged after the game that he had picked up a hamstring injury, as had his Scottish teammate.

Now, with a home clash against Middlesbrough awaiting, Pilgrims boss Schumacher has issued an update on the strikers.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, the Plymouth Argyle manager confirmed that both players are facing spells out. He explained that while they’ve both got grade two hamstring strains, Bundu may only be out for ‘a couple of weeks’ while Hardie’s looks ‘a little bit serious’. He said:

“Ryan and Mustapha have both got grade two hamstring strains, but they are presenting slightly different. Mustapha has got good movement and good power so his doesn’t look too serious. He might be a couple of weeks.

“Ryan’s is a little bit serious. His seems to be more painful, but as Gaz [head physio Gareth Law] always says he will treat the player and not the scan, and they will be back as soon as possible.”

A concern for Schumacher

Schumacher did go onto say that it makes his selection headache a bit easier, but there’s no doubt that the possibility of another injury presenting itself could leave Plymouth Argyle in a concerning position.

Ben Waine is the only natural senior striker left available with Hardie and Bundu out. Freddie Issaka looks like a bright talent and he’s been involved in the first-team before, but not too much expectation can be put on a player of his youth. Morgan Whittaker spent time as a striker earlier in his career and couple perhaps fill in if called upon. That said though, there’s no doubt the right-wing is his best position.

Time will tell just how long Plymouth Argyle are without Hardie and Bundu for but the hope will be that both can recover smoothly and return to action as soon and as safely as possible.

The Pilgrims sit 19th in the table and are back in Championship action against Boro at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.