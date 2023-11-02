‘A crucial appointment’ – Rotherham United vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Marti Cifuentes takes charge of his first game as QPR boss this weekend, with his side heading up to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United.

QPR sacked Gareth Ainsworth after a run of six-straight defeats and have hired Hammarby boss Cifuentes, who takes charge of his first English club.

Rotherham sit in 22nd place of the table compared to QPR in 23rd, with Matt Taylor’s side handing neighbours Sheffield Wednesday their first win of the season last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a crucial appointment this is for QPR, and what a crucial first game for their new boss.

“Cifuentes will look to bring all new ideas in the few days he has with his new players before this game, and for Rotherham, it’s a very difficult one to prepare for as they’ll have very little to go off.

“It’s such a crucial fixture for both teams and I think both would settle for a point here, which wouldn’t be a poor opening result for Cifuentes.”

Rotherham United vs QPR prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

James Ray

“QPR’s move for Cifuentes is a really intriguing one. His reputation was growing for his work in Sweden but a step up to the Championship is a big one to make, and going straight into a relegation battle means a lot is at stake.

“It will take time for Cifuentes to embed his tactics into the team but the change from Ainsworth to him could provide a real boost for the squad. The new manager bounce could really be in effect this weekend.

“Rotherham are struggling, and that could play into the hands of the visitors. It feels like it could go either way but with a new boss in, I’ll back the visitors to pick up a huge win.”

Rotherham United vs QPR prediction: 1-2