34-year-old boss working in Gibraltar emerges on Grimsby Town’s managerial radar

Grimsby Town have identified Nathan Rooney as a top contender for their vacant managerial position, as per the Mirror.

Grimsby Town are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with boss Paul Hurst. Plenty of speculation has been circulated over who could be next after the Mariners’ move to make a change, and it seems a top candidate has been identified.

34-year-old Rooney, currently working in Gibraltar with Bruno’s Magpies, is viewed as a contender for the job who could come in and change Grimsby Town’s fortunes in a progressive manner. That’s according to the Mirror, who made the report this morning.

Blackburn-born Rooney started out as a youth coach with hometown club Blackburn Rovers, then becoming U12s boss at Fleetwood Town. Assistant manager roles with Crawley Town and Carlisle United followed before he took up his first position as manager with Colne in Lancashire.

A spell as a coach with Port Vale followed before becoming Bruno’s Magpies manager for the first time. He found success there and then spent a short spell in charge of Portuguese side SC Espinho prior to a return to Bruno’s Magpies.

The Gibraltar Football League might not be the highest level but Rooney is a young, English coach with some decent experience in the dugout and the progressive football he plays makes him an exciting option for Grimsby Town.

The Mariners need a boss who can help take them to the next level in League Two after consolidating their place back in the EFL under Hurst last season. Given Rooney’s growing reputation, he could be the man to do so.

Grimsby Town currently sit 21st in the League Two table. Next up for them is a clash with non-league side Slough Town in the FA Cup, taking place this Sunday.