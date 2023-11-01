Top Italian clubs eyeing current Swansea City star with big eight-figure price tag mentioned

Swansea City loan star Charlie Patino is a possible target for AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli, scout and intermediary Michele Fratini has said.

Swansea City added midfielder Patino to their ranks in the summer transfer window, bringing him in on loan from Arsenal. It comes after he spent the season with Blackpool last time around, but he’s really making a name for himself in this second Championship stint.

The 20-year-old has quickly become a popular figure among supporters. He’s notched a goal and four assists in 11 league appearances, starting 10 of those.

Now, it has been said that clubs in Italy are taking note of his talents. The Swansea City star is being viewed as a possible target by Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli, as per scout and intermediary Michele Fratini.

Speaking to Pianeta Milan, Fratini cited a hefty price tag too. He said:

“I would like to point out Charlie Patino, a midfielder born in 2003 for Arsenal who is playing on loan at Swansea. He is a pure talent, he is left-footed, he is the only playmaker in English football. He is compared to all the top Italian clubs such as Milan, Juventus, Inter and Napoli. It costs 30 million. It’s very strong, it’s out of every category.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Catching the eye

Patino’s name has seen him cement his place as one of the country’s brightest prospects in the middle of the park. There was speculation over his long-term future at Arsenal over the summer but having impressed with Swansea City, he could yet find a big future for himself at the Emirates.

But, with sides like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli being mentioned, the Gunners could also see this as a good opportunity to make big money on a player who only has two appearances for their first-team at this stage.

For now though, Patino will be remaining fully focused on the task at hand with Michael Duff’s Swansea City. Next up is a clash with Sunderland as they look to move up from 13th in the table.