‘Time to say goodbye’ – Ex-West Brom man announces retirement age 27

Bryan rose through the ranks at Manchester City but later made his name with Sheffield United.

Despite a positive showing in the 2020/21 Premier League season with the Blades, he was released, and West Brom quickly snapped him up.

But Bryan would make just three total appearances for the Baggies with a knee injury largely hampering his time at the club, eventually leading to his release at the end of last season.

And this morning, Bryan announced on Instagram that he’s retiring from football, with part of his message reading:

“A year of new beginnings for me.. I would like to announce my retirement from professional football. After two long years battling with my Knee injury, unfortunately after medical advice it’s time to say goodbye to the game of football.”

A sad ending for Bryan…

Bryan’s career took a while to get going. But he showed in that 2020/21 campaign with Sheffield United that he was very much a player with Premier League capability.

He got a good move to West Brom, albeit in a league below, and it looked like the Baggies had signed a very useful player in the process.

But injury really hampered his time there. Just as it looked like he was closing in on a return, he kept on suffering setbacks, and now he’s been forced into retirement on his 27th birthday.

It’s a sad end to Bryan’s career and what he might venture into next remains to be seen. But he’ll certainly retire with the best wishes of every club he played for in his career.