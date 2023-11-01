‘The best option’ – Journalist has say on Sunderland’s ongoing interest in Manchester United’s Amad Diallo

Sunderland had Manchester United’s Amad Diallo on loan last season, with the Ivorian winning the hearts of Black Cats fans.

Sunderland achieved an unlikely top six finish last season. It was a hugely commendable effort from the club and one man who stood out along the way was Diallo.

The 21-year-old made 39 league appearances across the season, scoring 14 goals and assisting three more in what was a standout season for the United talent.

He looked poised to head out on loan again in the summer. But a move didn’t come about and Diallo sustained an injury which has kept him out of action all season.

There’s been murmurs online that Diallo could be sent out on loan in January, and of course Sunderland have come into the reckoning.

Having his say on a potential Diallo return, reporter Phil Smith said in a recent Q&A for Sunderland Echo:

“Sunderland were potentially interested in another loan this summer, proposing that the winger could finish his rehab on Wearside and then build his match fitness ahead of the January window. That clearly didn’t happen but it’s clear that the Black Cats would be interested if United decide another loan is the best option. That will depend on Amad’s progress, as he should be fit in time to get a chance to impress at Old Trafford before the turn of the year.

“Amad is keen to make the breakthrough at Old Trafford but it is well known that Wearside would be his preferred option were he to go out on loan again. Ultimately, the decision will rest with Manchester United.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Diallo to return to Sunderland?

Diallo certainly showed last season that he’s a player who can tear apart the Championship. And for Sunderland, his potential return might come at the perfect time with Premier League teams bound to take a look at Jack Clarke in the New Year.

Diallo could be the perfect replacement for Clarke should he leave, but if Sunderland can keep him and also bring in Diallo, then they’ll give themselves a huge chance of securing another top six finish.

The Black Cats have been inconsistent so far but Tony Mowbray’s side remain well in the race for a play-off spot, and bringing Diallo back would be a huge boost.

Up next for the Black Cats is a trip to Swansea City this weekend.