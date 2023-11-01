‘Sumptuous’, ‘Wonderful to watch’ – Derby County ace earns rave review for starring role in Northampton Town thrashing

Derby County beat Northampton Town comfortably on Tuesday night, emerging 4-0 winners at Pride Park.

Derby County produced a dominant display to dispatch of the Cobblers last night. It was a much-needed win for the Rams after a defeat to Stevenage at the weekend brought more pressure on manager Paul Warne from supporters.

The hosts were in a commanding position by half-time thanks to two Max Bird goals and a Conor Washington strike. Northampton Town’s half-time changes were to no avail either, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing making it 4-0 shortly after the restart from a Tom Barkhuizen cross.

That was how it would end, lifting Derby County to 7th place and providing all at the club with a much-needed morale boost. There were a number of starring displays from Warne’s men too, with one coming from midfielder Bird.

Not only did he net is first two goals of the League One season, but Bird covered plenty of ground and offered a composed presence on the ball. The 23-year-old’s efforts earned high praise from the local media, with Derbyshire Live handing him an 8.5/10 rating.

Writer Leigh Curtis lauded him for his display, saying:

“A sumptuous performance from the midfielder who scored his first goals of the season with two well-crafted goals. Was here there and everywhere. Wonderful to watch.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A much-needed victory

Derby County’s season has been a tough one, hence the increasing criticism of manager Warne. However, the club will be sticking by their boss, and the Tuesday night performance was one of a side who retains full faith in the man leading them.

Bird was central to their midweek success, and he’ll be hopeful of maintaining that level as the Rams look to force their way into the promotion conversation.

Derby County are just outside the play-off spots sitting 7th in the table, but they hold a game in hand on 6th placed Stevenage. A top-six spot will be the minimum for the Rams this season, with the promotion places looking really up for grabs.