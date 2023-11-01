Sacked PL boss now a leading contender for Millwall job

Nathan Jones is a leading contender for the Millwall job, reports Daily Mail.

Millwall are without a manager after parting ways with Gary Rowett last month.

Several names have since been linked with the opening at The Den, with former Lions man Kevin Muscat having been mentioned more than most.

But Daily Mail are now reporting that former Luton Town boss Jones is ’emerging as a leading contender’ for the Millwall job, and that he’s ‘ready to return to management’ following his Southampton sacking earlier in the year.

Jones is best known for his work at Luton Town where in two separate spells he oversaw more than 300 games; winning promotion from League Two in 2018 and largely setting the Hatters up for promotions from League One and the Championship.

Millwall currently sit in 18th place of the Championship table. Adam Barrett is in caretaker charge right now, and he’s overseen two draws and a loss in three games.

The Lions have lost just one of their last five in the league.

A good appointment?

Jones’ Southampton tenure was a tough one, but at Championship level at least, it doesn’t seem to have done his reputation much harm.

His work with Luton Town remains a very impressive achievement and so he’ll often come into contention for Championship jobs when they open up.

And after taking some time from the game, it seems like Millwall could be the perfect fit.

They’re a club with a very good squad and a good set of attacking players, so someone like Jones who is more brave and outgoing in his philosophy could really unlock the club’s potential.

And for Jones, he’ll know he’ll get a degree of backing at The Den, and he’ll also be given time with Rowett having been given four years before him.

Millwall return to action vs Southampton this weekend.