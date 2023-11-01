‘Really gutted’ – Charlton Athletic boss offers early update on Ipswich Town loanee’s concerning new blow

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has confirmed Panutche Camara has suffered a hamstring injury but at this stage, the extent is not known.

Charlton Athletic signed midfielder Camara on loan from Ipswich Town in the summer. He played a part in the first three games but was forced to the sidelines early on, only returning in the 4-0 win over Reading last month.

His Addicks stint comes after an injury-hit first season at Portman Road and concerns were raised again when the 26-year-old was forced off in the early stages of the win over Reading last night. Camara was withdrawn from the action and was visibly upset as he made way for Tyreece Campbell early on.

Following the game, Charlton Athletic boss Appleton was able to give an initial update. The extent of the injury is not known at this stage but he confirmed Camara has suffered a hamstring injury.

As quoted by London News Online, he said:

“It’s a hamstring injury – we don’t know the extent. They tend to happen this time of the year when the temperature drops a little bit and we’re up north.

“I feel for him, because he has worked ever so hard to get himself back fit and in contention. I’m really gutted for him. I just hope it’s one of them where it is a two or three-week one and he gets the opportunity to recover quickly.”

Fingers crossed…

It’s no secret that Camara was a real star at League One level during his time at Plymouth Argyle and it had been hoped he would have a similar impact at Ipswich Town. Injuries prevented him from doing so but the hope had been that a Charlton Athletic spell could see him get some minutes under his belt and some confidence into the midfielder again.

However, this new concern could be a fresh blow for the Guinea-Bissau international. After his emotional withdrawal, Appleton, his coaching team and the rest of the squad will no doubt rally around Camara while hoping the extent of the injury isn’t too serious.

Charlton Athletic ended up winning 3-2 on the night. It lifted them to 11th place in the League One table.