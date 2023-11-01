‘My standouts’ – Journalist lauds Derby County duo after dominant Northampton Town win

Derby County thumped Northampton Town 4-0 in League One last night.

Derby County looked like their best selves in what was a confident and combative win over Northampton Town in League One last night.

The Rams were 3-0 up at half-time thanks to two goals from Max Bird, and one from Conor Washington, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing adding the fourth in the second half.

Paul Warne’s side moved up into 7th place of the table with the win and are now just two points behind Stevenage in 6th, with a game in hand on them as well.

And this morning, journalist Leigh Curtis reflected on last night’s game, singling out Bird and Washington as his standout players.

Curtis posted on X:

“Dominant performance last night and everybody needed that. Very good across the board but Conor Washington and Max Bird were my standouts.”

Bird’s goals last night were his first of the season, with three assists to his name as well after 10 League One outings so far, whilst Washington is now on three goals and two assists in 14 appearances in the third tier.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A good spell coming for Derby?

Derby have been inconsistent this season. Their last four games now have been loss, win, loss, win, and with every win it seems like the Rams could put together a good spell.

But last night’s win seemed different. It was a very good performance from start to finish and with the top six now within touching distance, it should give the players that extra boost.

Warne though has two cup games coming up; against Crewe in the FA Cup and then Wolves U21s in the EFL Trophy.

The Rams boss might be ruing a break from league action after that win last night, but it at least gives him a chance to rest some players ahead of some tough league fixtures this month.