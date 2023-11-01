Millwall keen to speak to England youth coach over managerial vacancy

Millwall have identified England U20s boss Joe Edwards as one of the leading contenders for their vacant managerial post, as per the Daily Mail.

Millwall are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Gary Rowett last month. The mutual decision between the manager and the Lions caught many off guard, but it was a move some felt came at the right time in the club’s bid to go to the next level.

Plenty of names have been linked with the post since but the club have been remaining patient in the hunt for a replacement. In the meantime, Adam Barrett has been leading Millwall on a caretaker basis.

Now, in a new report from the Daily Mail, it is claimed that 37-year-old coach Joe Edwards is emerging as a contender for the post at The Den. Currently working as England U20s boss on a caretaker basis, Edwards is high up on Millwall’s list of potential replacements and the Championship club are keen for talks.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

The hunt ramps up

Millwall have been patient in their search for Rowett’s replacement to ensure they bring in the right boss, but it does feel like matters are accelerating a bit now. They’re keen on talks with England coach Edwards and rumours of a move for Nathan Jones circulated on Tuesday night.

While Edwards is yet to hold a role as a senior manager, he boasts a strong reputation for his coaching ability and has experience in other positions behind him. He worked in academy roles at Chelsea including as U23s boss before taking up his first assistant manager’s role under Frank Lampard.

He then spent time alongside Thomas Tuchel before joining Lampard at Everton, then returning for a second spell after the Chelsea legend’s reappointment earlier this year.

Time will tell if the interest in Edwards develops into anything more serious but it does feel as though Millwall’s hunt is coming closer and closer to a conclusion.