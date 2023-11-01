Leicester City vs Leeds United: 5 players who could dictate the game

Leicester City host Leeds United in the Championship on Friday night.

Leicester City welcome Leeds United to the King Power Stadium for what should be an enthralling game under the lights and in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night.

The Foxes are the standout side in the Championship this season with 39 points from their opening 14 games of the season, compared to Leeds in 3rd with 25 points on the board.

With plenty of talent on display on Friday, we’ve picked out five players who could dictate the game…

Harry Winks

The midfielder has been a quality addition to this Leicester side, and a quality addition to the Championship.

He’s a Premier League player without doubt, and he notched his first goal of the season vs QPR last time out, doing so in some style too.

With his energy and class in midfield, Winks is certainly one who could dictate Friday’s game.

Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman is in great form right now, with five goals in his last five outings for Leeds United.

He scored twice against Huddersfield and could be fresh for Leicester after playing only an hour of that game, so expect Summerville to be one of the players that give Leicester a potential headache on Friday.

Jannik Vestergaard

The Danish centre-half has enjoyed a resurgence with Leicester this season, playing in 13 of their opening 14 league games of the 2023/24 campaign.

And with Leeds having arguably the most potent and pacy front line in the Championship, Vestergaard will have to be at the top of his game to keep Leeds at bay.

Joe Rodon

The man on loan from Spurs has been putting in some impressive performances for Leeds of late, and with Leicester having a potent attack, Rodon will have to be up for the battle.

He’s a very well-rounded centre-back who can defend but also start attacks, so at both ends of the pitch, he could be a vital player for Leeds on Friday.

Stephy Mavididi

The summer signing from Montpellier has been a very welcome addition to the side, scoring three and assisting as many in 14 league appearances so far this season.

And his pace and dynamism on the wing could be vital on Friday; Leeds have had a few issues at full-back this season and so this could be an area that Leicester and Mavididi look to exploit.