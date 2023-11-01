Leeds United trio including summer signing attracting PL interest ahead of January

Leeds United have made a steady start to the 2023/24 season.

Daniel Farke’s side have overcome some inconsistencies to work their way up into 3rd place of the Championship table as things stand, though Ipswich Town in 2nd are already nine points ahead.

It’s already looking like Leeds might have to settle for a place in the top six this season. But with a long way still to go, Farke and co will remain confident of their chances of closing the gap on Ipswich and Leicester City.

And to do that, Leeds will need their best players. But Football Insider are reporting that there’s strong interest from the Premier League in some of Leeds’ players.

Their report says that Summerville, Gnonto, and summer signing Ampadu all have suitors in the top flight, but that the Whites are keen to keep all three for the remainder of the season at least.

Ampadu and Summerville have been standout players for Leeds this season, whilst Gnonto has worked his way back into the side after heavy speculation linking him with a move away from Elland Road in the summer.

Going nowhere?

Leeds have a very settled squad right now. Last season it seemed like there was a lot of unrest among the players, but Farke has put together a team of players who really look like they want to be there.

And whilst Premier League interest might turn a few heads, it seems unlikely that Leeds would sell, and it seems unlikely that many would be looking to leave Leeds right away, especially Ampadu.

The Welshman is playing some of the best football of his career after a stop start period before, so it seems far-fetched that he’d leave after just half-a-season.

Leeds return to action vs Leicester City on Friday night.