Leeds United striker could require surgery on new blow as Farke issues injury update

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is set for at least ‘a couple of weeks’ out and could require surgery on a hand injury, Daniel Farke has said.

Leeds United haven’t had the easiest time with injuries in the early stages of the season. However, Daniel Farke’s side have been settling into their rhythm and look set to be right amongst the promotion fight.

Nine points might already separate the Whites in 3rd and Ipswich Town in 2nd, but there’s no doubt that Farke, his coaching team and the playing squad will be doing all they can to keep the pace.

A big game against Leicester City awaits on Friday and ahead of the tie, Farke issued an update on the Leeds United injuries.

Speaking to the press and relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites boss said that Djed Spence is expected to return after the next international break given that he hasn’t returned to training. Junior Firpo is moving closer to a return though after a return to the ranks this week.

There have been concerns over Joe Rodon, Crysencio Summerville and Sam Byram. But, all three trained today (Wednesday) and barring any reactions, the Leeds United trio will be involved against Leicester.

Last but not least, it seems striker Joe Gelhardt is poised for a spell out. A hand fracture picked up in training means he’ll be out for at least a couple of weeks, but potentially longer if he requires surgery.

It will be interesting to see just what Farke’s Leeds United lineup looks like when the injury list has cleared, because he’s barely had a week where he’s had the entire ranks to pick from. Gelhardt’s injury only adds another name to the list, so it will be hoped he can avoid surgery and return to availability sooner rather than later.

The 21-year-old has found chances hard to come by in recent weeks, missing out on the matchday squad completely for the last three Championship games. However, the former Wigan Athletic youngster remains a player who could be a good option for Farke moving forward.

Hopefully the international break can provide a chance for those carrying knocks to rest up and for those currently on the sidelines to regain some fitness and make progress in their respective recoveries. Farke will need as many Leeds United players available as possible as they set about the task of closing the gap to the top two.