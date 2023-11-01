‘Increasingly likely’ – Bristol City look set to appoint 43-year-old, says journalist

Bristol City look increasingly likely to appoint John Eustace as their next manager, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Bristol City parted ways with Nigel Pearson after defeat vs Cardiff City last weekend, with the Robins currently in 15th place of the Championship table after the opening 14 games.

It was quickly reported that the likes of Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones, and Eustace were the three leading candidates for the Ashton Gate vacancy, and it looks like the latter might land the job.

Witcoop posted on X last night:

“Appears increasingly likely that John Eustace now set to take over as Bristol City boss.”

Eustace was most recently at Birmingham City. He was rather brutally sacked during the October international break where he left the club in 6th place of the Championship table, making way for Wayne Rooney to come in.

Blues now sit just a point and a place ahead of Bristol City who’ve had an inconsistent season to date, but who still reman just five points behind Cardiff in 6th.

A good appointment?

Eustace certainly proved his worth with Birmingham City.

But it took a bit of time for Eustace and Birmingham to really get going, and so Bristol City and their fans will have to have a similar kind of patience.

And the board will also have to back him. Eustace was well-backed in the summer just gone and he delivered results, so the Robins hierarchy will have to give Eustace resources if they want him to get them challenging for the top six.

All in all though, this seems like a very smart appointment, and a good move for Eustace who’ll be eager to show Birmingham City what they’re missing out on.

Bristol City face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this weekend.