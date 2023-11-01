Gillingham agree to name Steve Bruce’s former no.2 as new boss

Gillingham have agreed to name Stephen Clemence as their new head coach, a report from The Guardian has said.

Gillingham decided to part ways with Neil Harris in early October. It was a move that surprise many, but with the Gills looking to change their style of play in their promotion bid, the club hierarchy took the decision.

Since then, Keith Millen has been in charge on a caretaker basis, but it seems the new boss is inbound imminently. Brad Galinson said earlier this week that the new head coach would be in place before the end of the week and now, reports have said that coach Clemence is set to take the reins.

The Guardian reports that Clemence has agreed to become Gillingham head coach in what will be his first role as the lead man. It comes after gaining years of experience as an assistant coach to Steve Bruce, who he worked with at Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and West Brom.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A new face in the dugout

After spending much of October under the caretaker lead of Millen, the hope will be that Gillingham can now really kick on under their new boss. Clemence comes with bags of experience in the dugout, but this is his first time as the no.1 and will be determined to prove his pedigree in the process.

With a change in the style of play cited as one of the key reasons behind Harris’ exit, the expectation will be that Clemence can bring a more forward-thinking, attacking style of play.

Gillingham find themselves sat 9th in the League Two table. They’re only a point away from the play-offs and another five away from the automatic promotion spots at this early stage.