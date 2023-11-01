Gabby Agbonlahor shares verdict on Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney and discusses ‘the main reason’ why Blues hired him

Birmingham City appointed Wayne Rooney as manager last month. But so far, the former England and Manchester United striker has lost three out of three games in charge.

Birmingham City made the bold decision to sack John Eustace and replace him with Rooney who has previously managed Derby County and D.C. United.

Rooney took charge with Blues in 6th place of the Championship table, but after three-straight losses to kickstart his tenure, Birmingham City now sit in 14th.

And having his say on Rooney at Birmingham City, ex-Aston Villa striker and talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor had this to say:

“First of all, I’ve got so much respect for Wayne Rooney so I’ll never want to bad-mouth him.

“Have they brought him in because of how outstanding he is as a manager? Probably not. Have they brought him in because it’s Wayne Rooney and it’ll add to the publicity of the club? That might be the main reason.

“He’s still learning in management. He’s not been a manager for long and I’m sure he could do a good job there. It’s not started off too well but you’ve got to give him time and I’m sure he’ll do a good job.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Rooney to Birmingham City – a publicity stunt?

Like Agbonlahor suggests, Rooney’s managerial CV isn’t all that impressive, but his name will certainly bring attention to the club.

So far though, it seems like unwanted attention. Blues have slipped down the table and a number of their fans are already calling for Rooney to be axed.

Rooney keeps on urging supporters to be patient, though whether or not he can eventually deliver results remains to be seen, especially so with a tough run of games ahead.

Birmingham City host 2nd place Ipswich Town next time out.