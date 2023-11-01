Derby County plotting shock move for sacked Championship boss amid Warne doubts, report claims

Derby County currently sit in 7th place of the League One table after the opening 15 games of the season, with the Rams thumping Northampton Town 4-0 last night.

There’s been question marks regarding Warne this season. His side have been inconsistent and are yet to really show any proper promotion credentials under his guidance.

It was reported on Monday that Warne retained the confidence of the Derby County board, but Football Insider are now claiming that the Rams are considering a shock move for Eustace.

The 43-year-old was brutally sacked by Birmingham City last month; he left the club in 6th place of the Championship table, with Wayne Rooney replacing him and since losing his opening three games in charge.

Football Insider’s report adds that Warne eased some growing pressure with last night’s win, but that his ‘long-term future at Derby is believed to be up in the air and the club are now assessing potential alternatives’.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Eustace to Derby County?

This move would reflect Derby’s ambitions, and for a League One club, Eustace would be a huge appointment.

But the thing that makes this potential move seem very unlikely is the fact that Eustace looks poised to take charge of Bristol City.

Journalist Darren Witcoop posted on X last night that it looks increasingly likely that Eustace heads to Ashton Gate, so it appears that Derby have missed out on Eustace already.

Doubts may remain over Warne and Eustace could be just one of several options that the club are considering. But after last night’s win, Warne may have bought himself some more time.

Up next for Derby is a trip to Crewe Alexandra in the FA Cup this weekend.