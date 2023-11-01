Coventry City mainstay voices backing for £7.7m man amid tough start to Sky Blues career

Coventry City’s Kyle McFadzean has backed striker Haji Wright to find his goalscoring touch amid a tough start to life with the Sky Blues.

Coventry City weren’t afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window. Big funds were raised from Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres’ exits and to replace the Swedish talisman, striker Wright was among those recruited.

The L.A-born talisman signed from Antalyaspor, where he had netted 31 goals in 65 games. Coventry parted ways with a significant £7.7m to sign Wright but a return of two goals and two assists in 15 outings hasn’t quite proven the deal as good value for money yet.

Chances have been created for Wright and were again in the 2-0 defeat to West Brom earlier this week, but they went unfinished. Now though, veteran McFadzean has voiced his backing for the striker.

As quoted by Coventry Live, the experienced Coventry City centre-back said he backs Wright to start ‘flying’ once he gets his confidence up, sharing just how good he looks in training. He said:

“He just needs to keep going. He has been unlucky and they will come. He scores them all day long in training so I am sure he will score when he plays next time.

“It is a big change for him, he has travelled over with his wife and child, still settling in and sometimes it can take time. Like I said, once he gets his confidence up, he will be flying because we see him in training. He is a quality player and his finishing is really good. Hopefully it can happen soon.”

Backed for success

While it hasn’t quite come together for Wright in a Coventry City shirt, he’s shown before he’s got what it takes to find success in the Championship. He was prolific in FC Schalke’s academy and in spells with Antalyaspor and Sonderjyske.

The Championship can be a tough league to adjust to as a well-travelled player, Wright will still be adjusting to his new life both on and off the pitch. Those at Coventry City will be doing what they can to help him do so and hopefully, some form can come with that in the weeks ahead.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Sky Blues across the board. They’ve now lost three in a row and a return of just three wins in 14 outings has them sat down in 20th in the table.