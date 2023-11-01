Carlos Corberan draws comparison between in-form West Brom star and Real Madrid legend

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has said Grady Diangana’s goal against Coventry City reminded him of Real Madrid legend Raul.

West Brom ace Diangana has been back in dangerous form in the early stages of this season. He endured a tough 2022/23 campaign but has become a mainstay for Corberan recently, operating in a new central role.

The 25-year-old has spent of much of career as a winger but Diangana has started the last four games through the middle as either an attacking midfielder or striker. His impact was felt again on Monday night, netting in the 2-0 win over Coventry City.

The West Brom ace pounced quickly to fire home from close range after Ben Wilson spilled the ball in front of goal. In the wake of the win, Baggies boss Corberan has spoken of how the tap-in reminded him a true goalscoring great; Raul.

As quoted by the Express and Star, Corberan lauded Diangana for his anticipation and how ‘connected’ he is to the game, saying it was reminiscent of the Spain and Real Madrid legend.

“The first goal was the quality of Grady,” Corberan said.

“First was a collective action that we finished [shot] to the hands of the keeper and Grady was showing how connected he is with the game.

“This game can be easy but normally not every player goes there to go for the second ball.

“I remember that Raul, the Real Madrid player, he scored many goals in his career being more connected with this actions than the defender and Diangana scored a goal that made me very pleased because he scored a goal showing he is very connected with the game.”

Diangana on his game…

With 19 club career goals to his name, Diangana has got some way to go before he reaches Raul’s tally. However, there’s no doubt that his instincts to follow up on Wilson’s spillage were reminiscent of Raul’s predatory nature in front of goal.

The West Brom star seems completely dialled in at the moment and while some may view his midweek goal as merely a tap in, it’s a sign of the level he’s operating on. Diangana really looks to have found confidence again under Corberan and given the Baggies’ lack of strikers, they’re going to need a new talisman or two to step up.

The winger looks ready to do just that, so it will be hoped he can maintain his form as West Brom return to Championship action against Hull City this weekend.