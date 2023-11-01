Amit Bhatia pens lengthy message to QPR supporters after exit is confirmed

Amit Bhatia has stepped down from his position as chairman at QPR.

Bhatia has been involved with QPR for the past 16 seasons. He was vice-chairman at first and later became chairman. But the club have announced this afternoon that the 44-year-old is stepping down.

It comes after Les Ferdinand’s departure as director of football in the summer, Gareth Ainsworth’s recent exit, and Marti Cifuentes’ subsequent appointment.

And as fans wait to hear from their new boss for the first time, they’ve been informed of the news of Bhatia’s exit, with the London-born businessman sharing this message with fans on X:

To my QPR family, a few parting words as I step down as Chairman to express my sincerest thanks to you for your support of me through the last 16 seasons. Suffice to say, It’s been the ride of a lifetime. We have shared many forever memories together. I was a young man of 27… — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) November 1, 2023

CEO Lee Hoos will now act as chairman whilst continuing his role as CEO, in what is a surprising turn of events among the R’s faithful.

Bhatia gone. Good news for QPR?

QPR are a club in a mess. They’re in need of a rebuild from to bottom and Bhatia’s exit certainly paves the way for that to happen, so in many ways, this is a good step.

Bhatia has had positive moments with QPR but he leaves the club in a rather perilous position, and so, on the whole, his tenure at the club can’t be considered as overly successful.

Hoos stepping up to chairman is a strange move too. He’s come under criticism and many fans want to see him gone as well, so it’ll be interesting to see how this particular development unfolds.

But for QPR, there’s certainly change in the air, and after a terrible season so far and some poor years both on and off the pitch, these changes give the club a chance to start fresh, and rebuild.

QPR take on Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend.