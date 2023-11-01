60-year-old manager and ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss emerge on Bristol Rovers’ radar

Bristol Rovers are on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Joey Barton last month. Since then, plenty of names have been linked with the job but as of yet, a new leader is yet to come in.

Reports emerged stating talks had taken place with former Bristol City and Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden last night and now, fresh claims over some potential contenders have surfaced from Bristol Live.

They state that two new names have appeared on the Gas’ shortlist: Ian Holloway and Garry Monk.

Both are currently out of work and Bristol Rovers’ hunt for a new boss is very much in the early stages. Both Holloway and Monk are being ‘sounded out’ by the League One team’s hierarchy though as they weigh up their options post-Barton.

Bristol Rovers will be taking the early stages of their managerial search to weigh up all options but both Holloway and Monk are certainly intriguing options. Both managers have been out of the game for nearly three years, with Holloway’s last job coming at Grimsby Town and Monk’s with Sheffield Wednesday.

At 60, Holloway is vastly experienced and knows the club and the area very well. He spent three spells with the club as a player and made his managerial breakthrough with the Gas too.

As for Monk, he’s still only 44 but has spells with Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday on his CV.

Time will tell if either Holloway or Monk are interested in a return or emerge as strong candidates for the Bristol Rovers job. For now though, both are in the thinking of the decision makers at the Memorial Stadium.